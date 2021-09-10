Method Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,288.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $659,938.64 and $1,288.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00166236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

