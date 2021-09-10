Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.45 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.28). 183,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 725,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £168.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.48.

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.