Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.45 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.28). 183,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 725,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £168.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.48.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

