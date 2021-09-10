Metronome Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.70 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Metronome has a total market cap of $53.70 million and $17,426.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00009721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.01 or 1.00049340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.32 or 0.07191963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00895660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,378,732 coins and its circulating supply is 12,092,358 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.