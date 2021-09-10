MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MFA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

