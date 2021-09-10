M&G’s (MGPUF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

MGPUF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

