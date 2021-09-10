MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $389,072.34 and approximately $13.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00141477 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,884,821 coins and its circulating supply is 149,582,893 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

