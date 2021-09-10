Micromines (MICRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Micromines has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $79,078.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

