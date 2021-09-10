Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,274,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Microsoft worth $5,221,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $297.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $262.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

