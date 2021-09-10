Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,122,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

NYSE MAA opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.