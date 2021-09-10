Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). Approximately 97,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 364,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.28 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.