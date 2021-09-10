Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Fenby Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total value of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 565.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 514.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.16 million and a PE ratio of -143.26. Midwich Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

