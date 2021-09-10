Mina (MINA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $434.38 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00012606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $434.38 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00124826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00180272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,551.38 or 1.00347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.47 or 0.07151792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.00864689 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 211,650,804 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

