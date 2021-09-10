Minot Capital LP Has $47.17 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Minot Capital LP grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 8.3% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 378,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,057. The company has a market capitalization of $273.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

