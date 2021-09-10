MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $593,723.73 and approximately $3,542.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,690.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.43 or 0.07293435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $638.11 or 0.01396576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00386729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00125479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.80 or 0.00551106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.76 or 0.00561949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00345298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006679 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.