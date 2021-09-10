Mirrored Apple Hits One Day Trading Volume of $159,769.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $159,769.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $154.83 or 0.00341968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 171,573 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

