Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $388.35 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $388.35 or 0.00845756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $23,200.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00066515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00125762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00182682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,981.61 or 1.00138790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.22 or 0.07307012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.84 or 0.00853359 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,920 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

