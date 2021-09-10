Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $51.80 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.80 million and $14.76 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00431743 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

