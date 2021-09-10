Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,847 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

