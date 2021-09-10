Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,081 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JOYY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

