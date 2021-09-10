Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,764 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 17,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Autohome by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

