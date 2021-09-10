Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,151 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 641,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

