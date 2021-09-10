Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nielsen by 321.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 159,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 160.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NLSN opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

