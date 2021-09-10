Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 185,205 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 185,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBRG stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

