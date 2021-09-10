Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

