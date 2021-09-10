Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

