Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $3,221,341 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $23.36 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

