Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 227,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

