Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

