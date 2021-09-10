Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 328,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

