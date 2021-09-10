Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.04 Million in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $942.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

