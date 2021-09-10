Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $280.97 million and a P/E ratio of -29.66.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

