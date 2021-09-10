Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GP opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $280.97 million and a P/E ratio of -29.66.
Several research firms have recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
