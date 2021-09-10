Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.30 Million in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HY opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $936.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

