Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.33 Million in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Hyliion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,609 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

