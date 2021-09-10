Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 138.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.