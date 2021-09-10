Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

BLNK stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

