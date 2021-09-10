Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ayro by 77.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 318,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ayro by 83.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 211,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ayro by 423.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ayro stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Ayro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

In other Ayro news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $70,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,918.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,244. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

