Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 237,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.27. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

