Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.