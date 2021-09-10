Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,646 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after buying an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 690,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

