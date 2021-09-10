Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 246.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $322.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.55 and its 200 day moving average is $264.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $138.03 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

