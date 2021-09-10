Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Romeo Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Romeo Power stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.95. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

