Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 278,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

