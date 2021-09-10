Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
