Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

