Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

SWN stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

