Modefi (MOD) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $15.52 million and $292,117.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00160369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.