ModiHost (AIM) Achieves Market Cap of $161,299.04

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $161,299.04 and $25,055.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ModiHost has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00161482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043052 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

