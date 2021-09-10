Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.80. Monarch ProCap ETF shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 7,480 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.