monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $391.22

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $391.22, but opened at $382.28. monday.com shares last traded at $384.94, with a volume of 2,694 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.22.

Get monday.com alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.59.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $47,316,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.