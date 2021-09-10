Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.61 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

