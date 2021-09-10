Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $5,526.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.42 or 0.00553138 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.